Girl succumbs to MIS-C in Kalaburagi

04 July 2021 00:55 IST

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases is gradually coming down in the State, Davangere district has reported the first death caused by multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi confirmed on Saturday that the girl belonging to a village near Shira and was being treated at S.S. Hospital in Davangere. She passed away on Friday night. Mr. Bilagi said the girl was initially treated at Hiriyur hospital before being taken to a private hospital in Chitradurga. Subsequently, she was brought to S.S. Hospital for treatment. The delay in bringing her to the hospital caused the death, the DC said.

Mr. Bilagi also said the district has so far reported 10 MIS-C cases, and the remaining nine patients have recovered and been shifted to the general ward. He also appealed to people to get children tested as soon as they experience any kind of illness. Early consultation would help in recovery from the infection, he said.