Girl students steal the show

“I dedicate all these eleven gold medals to my illiterate parents who have been the guiding force for all my achievements, I also attribute my success to teachers and friends who guided and motivated me,” said Jayashree .S. Yelasangi, who won eleven gold medals for topping in MA Kannada, at the 38th annual convocation of Gulbarga University here on Friday.

She is the second daughter of a small farmer owning six acres of dry land in Madiyal village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district. Jayashree did not let poverty come in the way of her aspirations. While her elder sister had a Masters degree, her younger sister and two brothers were also pursuing their higher education.

Jayashree added that she had planned to enter the teaching profession and become a lecturer.

IAS dreams

Shweta Doddamani, who also won nine gold medals and a cash prize for topping in Zoology, hails from a middle-class family. She lost her father when she was six. “Since then, my mother has been a pillar of support,” she said.

Shweta adding that she wants to prepare for the civil services exam. “Becoming an IAS officer empowers you in a way few professions can, one can get an opportunity to serve society,” she said adding that she had already begun preparations for her next career milestone.

As many as 82 persons from 16 departments were honoured with 179 gold medals for top ranks in their respective departments.