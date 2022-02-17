Girl students stage dharna at DC office in Shivamogga

They oppose hijab curbs, want online classes

Several girl students of Kamala Nehru Memorial First Grade College in Shivamogga staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga opposing the restrictions on hijab.

The students staged a dharna on the steps of the DC’s office after they were not allowed to enter their college. The girls took a march from the college to the DC’s office after the police asked them to vacate the place citing prohibitory orders in place.

The girls met the DC Selvamani R. and submitted a memorandum appealing to him to ensure they are compensated for the classes they missed for the last few days.

The DC told the media that the girl students said they wanted the colleges to conduct online classes so that they would not miss education. “I have told them that I would consult the principal of the college and address the issue.”

Colleges reopened

The three colleges, which remained closed on Wednesday, functioned on Thursday. There were no untoward incidents on the campuses. The DC had declared holiday for the Government First Grade Collge at Bapuji Nagar, Government PU College on BH Road in Shivamogga and Government PU College in Sagar on Wednesday, considering previous incidents of violence on the campuses reported last week.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad told the media that there were protests in about 15 colleges in the district. The police had been deployed in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident. “Around 70 girl students came to the DC office and submitted a memorandum regarding their grievances. There have been no incidents in the district. Whenever we get information about some vested interests instigating violence, we take appropriate action”, he added.