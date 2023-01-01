ADVERTISEMENT

Girl student killed, two hurt

January 01, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student was killed on the spot and two were injured when they were hit by a car while they were returning from a protest seeking bus facility at Nichchaniki village in Kittur taluk of Belagavi district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Akshata Hoolikatti, a 14-year-old class VIII student. The students were upset that despite repeated requests, bus facility was not provided to the village causing immense problems to girl students travelling to schools.

The incident happened when, after the protest on Saturday, the girls were proceeding to their village on foot. Akshata Hoolikatti was killed on the spot. The two injured girls are recuperating in hospital.

