HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl student killed, two hurt

January 01, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student was killed on the spot and two were injured when they were hit by a car while they were returning from a protest seeking bus facility at Nichchaniki village in Kittur taluk of Belagavi district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Akshata Hoolikatti, a 14-year-old class VIII student. The students were upset that despite repeated requests, bus facility was not provided to the village causing immense problems to girl students travelling to schools.

The incident happened when, after the protest on Saturday, the girls were proceeding to their village on foot. Akshata Hoolikatti was killed on the spot. The two injured girls are recuperating in hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.