Girl strangled for refusing marriage proposal

February 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

An 18-year-old girl was killed by her partner after she allegedly refused to marry him at Solapur village in Bidar district.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaleela Malik, a resident of Mirzapur village in Bidar district. She was pursuing her paramedical course. The accused Srinivas hails from Chambol village in Bidar district.

After she revealed her wish not to marry Srinivas, on Friday, he took her to Solapur lake and strangulated her.

Police sources said that the accused was stalking Shivaleela for the last six months. He even threatened the girl and her family members that he would kill her if she rejects his proposal.

The victim went to college and did not return home. Shivaleela’s father received a call from the police, stating that his daughter’s body was found near a lake in an isolated place.

The police have registered a complaint under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and taken accused into judicial custody.