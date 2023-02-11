ADVERTISEMENT

Girl strangled for refusing marriage proposal

February 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old girl was killed by her partner after she allegedly refused to marry him at Solapur village in Bidar district.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaleela Malik, a resident of Mirzapur village in Bidar district. She was pursuing her paramedical course. The accused Srinivas hails from Chambol village in Bidar district.

After she revealed her wish not to marry Srinivas, on Friday, he took her to Solapur lake and strangulated her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police sources said that the accused was stalking Shivaleela for the last six months. He even threatened the girl and her family members that he would kill her if she rejects his proposal.

The victim went to college and did not return home. Shivaleela’s father received a call from the police, stating that his daughter’s body was found near a lake in an isolated place.

The police have registered a complaint under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and taken accused into judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US