Girl sells flowers while preparing for SSLC exam

Banashankari interacting with BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

30 June 2021 01:15 IST

BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta promises to buy her a laptop

Twice a week, 15-year-old Banashankari sits at the entrance of the temple inside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at N.R. Square and sells flowers. Even as her nimble fingers move swiftly making flower garlands, her eyes are on the phone by her side, on which she attends her online classes.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) student from Mitralaya School was, however, in for a surprise on Tuesday morning when civic chief Gaurav Gupta spotted her at the temple and spoke to her, enquiring about her studies.

“I never imagined that such a ‘big officer’ will speak to me. I come to the temple only on Tuesdays and Fridays. Business is poor. Our family struggled during the lockdown. I try and help my parents in whatever way I can,” Ms. Banashankari told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

She is usually at the temple from 8 a.m. to around 1 p.m. and is back again post 4 p.m. “I get very tired sometimes. But, my teachers have been very helpful. They send YouTube links of lessons and notes to me on WhatsApp,” she said.

Her parents Anitha S. and Hemaraju want her to pursue her education. “I am well-prepared for the SSLC examination. I am hoping to score above 95%,” she said.

Impressed with her, Mr. Gupta promised to help her in his personal capacity. He said he would buy her a laptop with which she could attend online classes. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar appreciated this gesture and wrote about it on his social media account.