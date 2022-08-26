Girl rescued

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 26, 2022 19:33 IST

Residents rescued a girl who was being kidnapped in Vijayapura on Friday.

An unidentified miscreant tried to kidnap Soundarya Biradar, 8, from near her house in Mukund Nagar in the morning. But she screamed, alerting the people on the street. When they came running towards her, the accused ran away.

The police are scanning CCTV footage near Gol Gumbaz to look for the suspect. A case has been registered.

