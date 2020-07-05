Girl refused treatment by private hospitals

05 July 2020 22:20 IST

A 17-year-old girl suffering from breathing problems had to run around the city for treatment after four private hospitals allegedly refused to admit her on Saturday night. The girl, a resident of Koushika on the outskirts of Hassan city, developed breathing problem late at night. Her family members took her to private hospitals. Akmal Javed, a social activist, told The Hindu that she was taken to four well-established private hospitals. “I met them when they were at the fourth hospital. In all the places, the staff members refused to admit her. They suggested the family members to take her to the COVID hospital at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The staff members at one hospital even called up the police to send them out,” he said. Finally, the family took her to HIMS, where she was admitted as a non-COVID patient.

Advertising

Advertising