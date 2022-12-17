Girl raped by minor

December 17, 2022 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Hassan

A college student was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Chikkamagaluru a few months ago. This incident came to light after the girl became pregnant and attempted to terminate her pregnancy by taking pills in her hostel last month.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, was allegedly raped by her friend from her village, during college vacation, when she was a minor. She was admitted to a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department in the city for her studies. She reportedly took the pills for the termination of pregnancy without consulting doctors in the hostel on November 8. When she complained of pain, the hostel staff took her to a hospital.

B.V. Chaitra, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, told The Hindu that upon enquiry it was revealed that she was raped when she was 17 years old by a boy whom she had known for years. “Initially, we had filed a complaint with the Women’s Police Station in the city under POCSO Act. Later it was transferred to Chikkamagaluru Rural Police as the crime happened within its limits”, the officer said. The police investigating the case arrested the accused, who is 16 years old. He has been kept in a remand home. Following the incident, the girl’s parents took her home informing the officers that she would travel to college from her village.

Further, the officer said that the hostel staff conduct medical checkups of inmates regularly. However, during the last medical checkup the girl was absent.

The incident caught the attention of the media on Saturday after representatives of a pro-Dalit organisation held a press conference accusing the Social Welfare Department of negligence in taking care of the girl.