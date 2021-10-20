Karnataka

Girl killed in road accident, two injured

A young girl died and two were injured in a road accident at Solapur Cross near Sankeshwar on Wednesday.

Priya Manoj Patil, whose age was given as 12, died on the spot. And, her mother, Arati Patil, and another person were injured in the road accident on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

The Hubballi-based family was going to Karade in Maharashtra in a taxi. The driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed a lorry parked on the side of the road.

Sub-Inspector of Police Ganapati Konganoli visited the spot. A case has been registered in Sankeshwar Police Station.


Comments
Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 7:38:20 PM

