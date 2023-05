May 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A ten-year-old girl was run over by a goods transport vehicle in Nippani taluk of Belagavi district on Saturday.

The girl identified as Tanmayi Lokesh Purve (10) was riding her toy bicyle when a speeding truck ran over at Bhimanagar in Galagata village of Nippani taluk. The driver escaped from the scene, abandoning the truck. The Sadalaga Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT