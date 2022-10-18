Girl killed, boy injured in accident on airport expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

An 18-year-old PU student was killed and her friend riding a motorcycle was severely injured when the vehicle they were riding in a rash and negligent manner slipped at Yelahanka bypass signal on Tuesday afternoon.

The pillion rider, Sana Saheba, was killed on the road, while the rider, Zishan, is critically wounded with a severed hand, and has been admitted to a private hospital.

Inquiries revealed that the two was residents of R.T. Nagar. While Sana was pursuing her PU at a private college, Zishan works at a gas stove repair shop with his father. As it was Zishan’s birthday, he borrowed a bike from his friend and picked up Sana in the afternoon to head to the airport.

At Yelahanka bypass signal, Zishan lost control of the high-end bike and the duo fell. Due to the impact, Sana was dragged for many meters and died of head injuries, while Zishan collided with the iron grill on the median and lost his hand.

Passers-by rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sana brought dead. The Yelahanka traffic police, based on a complaint filed by Sana’s mother, registered a case against Zishan.

They have also booked NHAI officials. The officials have been made an accused in the case for incomplete metal crash barrier work which the police said resulted in the severing of the rider’s arm. The NHAI has taken up the work to put up crash barriers on the divider to prevent jay walking. They are supposed to put up barriers on both sides of the divider, but only one side of the barrier was put up and a beam was protruding, which severed the Zishan’s arm in the accident, a police officer said.