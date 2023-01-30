ADVERTISEMENT

  Girl injured in mishap during joy ride

January 30, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl from Bengaluru is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mysuru after suffering critical injuries during a joy ride mishap at Srirangapatna.

The police said the girl’s hair got accidentally stuck in the giant wheel, which had been put up on the grounds of Sriranganathaswamy Temple as part of the ‘Rathasapthami’ celebrations on Saturday evening, and ripped off a portion of the skin on her head.

She was provided first aid at Srirangapatna and then taken to a hospital in Mysuru.

The police said the accident occurred during the closing hours of the joy rides.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case of negligence has been booked against the joy ride operator, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US