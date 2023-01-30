HamberMenu
  Girl injured in mishap during joy ride

January 30, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl from Bengaluru is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mysuru after suffering critical injuries during a joy ride mishap at Srirangapatna.

The police said the girl’s hair got accidentally stuck in the giant wheel, which had been put up on the grounds of Sriranganathaswamy Temple as part of the ‘Rathasapthami’ celebrations on Saturday evening, and ripped off a portion of the skin on her head.

She was provided first aid at Srirangapatna and then taken to a hospital in Mysuru.

The police said the accident occurred during the closing hours of the joy rides.

A case of negligence has been booked against the joy ride operator, the police said.

