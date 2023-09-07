HamberMenu
Girl hit by private bus, dies

September 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The private bus hit a tree after running over the girls at Sitapur Kaval Gate near Tarikere on Thursday.

The private bus hit a tree after running over the girls at Sitapur Kaval Gate near Tarikere on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A girl died and another suffered serious injuries after a private bus ran over them while they were waiting for the bus at Sitapur Kaval in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.

Tulasi, 15, and Nivedita, 14, were seriously injured in the incident. Tulasi succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Shivamogga.

They were waiting for the bus to reach their school, when the private bus hit them. Other students who were waiting for the bus escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, the locals alleged that negligence of the driver caused the accident. He lost control over the vehicle, which hit the girls and damaged a house, before hitting a tree.

