HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl from Bengaluru studying in US university dies in car accident

Taking inspiration from her surgeon-turned-businessman father, Sashi Kiran, Radha had declared on social media that she was interested in the inner workings of the business world and was focussed on succeeding as an entrepreneur. 

November 11, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Radha Kode, an 18-year-old girl from Bengaluru who had moved to the US for higher education, was killed in a road accident earlier this week near Martinsville in the US. According to local news reports, an investigation is still underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Radha is survived by her parents and a younger brother who is studying in the ninth grade.

A family member of Radha confirmed the accident and said she was in the car with some of her friends. They also said she had moved to the US three months ago after she got admission to Indiana University – Kelley School of Business.

Inspired by her surgeon-turned-businessman father, Sashi Kiran, Radha had said on social media that she was interested in the inner workings of the business world and was focused on succeeding as an entrepreneur.

Before moving to the US, she completed her IB Diploma Programme (12th grade under IGCSE) at The Greenwood High International School in Bengaluru, where she was also recognised on the Academic Honour Roll. She participated in many community projects with Whitefield Rising, Sahaas, and Tribes for Good.

She had also launched her own clothing company – Vault Store. She had a website where she regularly wrote about her insights on business, entrepreneurship and other business-related topics. She was also a part of the varsity basketball team.

According to sources, three other people who were in the car with Radha are currently in the ICU being treated for injuries while another person will be discharged from the hospital shortly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.