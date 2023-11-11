Girl from Bengaluru studying in US university dies in car accident

November 11, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Bengaluru

Sree Radha Kode, an 18-year-old girl from Bengaluru who had moved to the US for higher education, was killed in a road accident earlier this week near Martinsville in the US. According to local news reports, an investigation is still underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Radha is survived by her parents and a younger brother who is studying in the ninth grade.

A family member of Radha confirmed the accident and said she was in the car with some of her friends. They also said she had moved to the US three months ago after she got admission to Indiana University – Kelley School of Business.

Inspired by her surgeon-turned-businessman father, Sashi Kiran, Radha had said on social media that she was interested in the inner workings of the business world and was focused on succeeding as an entrepreneur.

Before moving to the US, she completed her IB Diploma Programme (12th grade under IGCSE) at The Greenwood High International School in Bengaluru, where she was also recognised on the Academic Honour Roll. She participated in many community projects with Whitefield Rising, Sahaas, and Tribes for Good.

She had also launched her own clothing company – Vault Store. She had a website where she regularly wrote about her insights on business, entrepreneurship and other business-related topics. She was also a part of the varsity basketball team.

According to sources, three other people who were in the car with Radha are currently in the ICU being treated for injuries while another person will be discharged from the hospital shortly.