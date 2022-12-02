Girl found dead

December 02, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A minor girl was found dead in suspicious circumstances in her aunt’s place at Kadalur in Arkalgud taluk on Monday. Based on the medical reports, the police have registered a murder case.

The 17-year-old girl, daughter of Kumar at Ramanakoplu, had been to her aunt Honnamma’s place at Kadalur. According to her aunt, the girl consumed insecticide unable to bear stomach pain. She died later in a private hospital in Hassan.

Konanur police in Arkalgud taluk had registered an unnatural death report initially. However, based on the medical report and the statement of the witnesses, the police have registered the murder case.

It is said that the girl’s marriage had been fixed with her aunt’s son Dinesh. He had picked up a quarrel with her and murdered her by forcing her to consume poison. He also tried to end his life after consuming insecticide. He is under treatment in a hospital in Hassan.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call up the State’s Arogya Sahayavani helpline 104 for counseling.

