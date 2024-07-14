GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl found dead was murdered by mother and boyfriend

Published - July 14, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ten days after recovering the body of a minor girl from the parking lot of the railway station, the railway police ascertained the identity of the deceased as Mariyam, 5, who was allegedly strangled to death and left with a cloth wrapped around her body on July 3.

The police recovered the body of Mariyam in a decomposed state, even as a part of her face had been eaten by rodents. The police registered a case of murder and analysed several CCTV camera footage. The police found that the girl was allegedly murdered by her mother, identified as Hina, and her boyfriend, identified as Raju.

According to the police, Hina was married to Shivu, and the couple had a baby girl. Probe revealed that a few months ago, Hina dumped Shivu and came with Raju to live in the railway station and started to beg to eke out a living. A probe revealed that Hina and Raju considered Mariyam a hindrance to their relationship, and they are suspected to have killed her, added the police.

They have been missing since the murder came to light, and the police are now on their lookout to question them, a senior police officer said.

