Girl found dead, murder suspected

Hassan

26 August 2021 19:34 IST

A 22-year-old girl student was found dead at Hosakere near Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk on Thursday morning. It is suspected that she was murdered by her friend, who later attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison.

The local people noticed her body and informed the police on Thursday. The police, who reached the spot, recovered a note, written by Shivamurthy, 22, the accused.

The victim, a nursing student, and the accused, a BCom graduate, were residents of Ripponpet and both had been friends for six-seven years.

Advertising

Advertising

Shivamurthy took the girl to Hosakere on Wednesday evening and allegedly strangulated her to death, it is said. Considering the note he had left at the spot the police suspected that he was angry with her as she had been close to another boy recently. Later, he attempted to end his life by consuming poison. He has been undergoing treatment in Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad told The Hindu that the police had registered a murder case and the cause of the death would be known only after the post-mortem was made available. “The accused is under treatment and he is out of danger. We are collecting more information about the case”, he said.