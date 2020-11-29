Girl found dead at home

HUBBALLI

29 November 2020 01:55 IST

A college student, who was reportedly depressed after her friends died in an accident over a month ago, was found dead in her house on Friday night.

She has been identified as Neha Patil, 19, a resident of Paraswadi at Keshwapur in Hubballi. She lost four of her friends near Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district over a month ago when their car was washed away in an overflowing stream.

After the accident, she preferred to be alone all the time, according to family members. She reportedly left behind a note.

The Keshwapur police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)