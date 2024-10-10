Girl found dead as two go for a swim in the Bhima, search on for the other

Two young girls drowned in the currents of the Bhima river while swimming near Banhatti village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as eight-year-old Bhoomika Doddamani of Banhatti village and 11-year-old Shravani Natekar of Chincholi village in Afzalpur taluk.

According to sources, the incident took place when the two girls, after washing clothes, ventured into the river water for a swim.

While Bhoomika slipped into deep water and started drowning, Shravani made an attempt to rescue her but drowned along with her.

Fire and Emergency Services teams along with expert divers reached the spot and launched a search operation. They retrieved the body of Shravani, while the search for Bhoomika is still on.

A case has been registered at the Afzalpur Police Station.