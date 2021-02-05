Girl falls off train, dies

Kalaburagi

05 February 2021 23:15 IST

A 17-year-old PU student who was trying to get off a running train at Wadi Junction railway station died after falling off the train on Friday.

The deceased is Kirana Ekanath, a first-year PU student.

She was travelling from Sedam to Wadi on the Link Express train. When the train reached the junction and started moving towards Yadgir, she suddenly tried to get off it, which caused her to lose balance and fall to her death.

