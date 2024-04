April 02, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Belagavi

A girl appearing for SSLC examination fell unconscious at the examination centre in Anjuman High School in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Officers on examination duty called the health helpline 108 and summoned an ambulance. The girl received first aid inside the ambulance. She recovered enough to appear for the examination.

Supervisor S.S. Hadimani, field officer L.S. Hiremath, field coordinator I.D. Hiremath and others provided timely assistance to the girl.