Girl dies in school Hostel in Shivamogga, police begin probe

June 10, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - SHIVAMOGGA

The parents of a 14-year-old student of a private residential school in Sagar of Shivamogga district, filed a complaint with the police, after their daughter died on June 8. They said that they had doubts about the circumstance that led to the girl’s death.

The girl was admitted to the school’s hostel, run by Manjanna, on June 4.

The parents received a phone call on June 8 from Manjappa informing them that their daughter developed health complications and she taken to a hospital. By the time they could reach the hospital, their daughter was declared dead.

Sagar Rural Police have registered the case based on the parent’s statement. When The Hindu contacted Shivamogga SP G. K. Mithun Kumar on June 10, the officer said that a case was registered and a post-mortem was done.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We have also sent viscera samples to the Forensic Science Lab”, the officer said.