21-year-old woman dies in fun ride accident in Vijayapura

A young girl slipped to her death at a fun ride exhibition in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on October 23 night.

Nikita Biradar, 21, of Ingaleshwar village was riding the ranger swing ride at the Fish Tunnel Expo on Navbag Road, when the safety harness came off and she was thrown to the ground.

She suffered grievous injuries, and was admitted to a hospital where she died.

Her mother Geeta Biradar has complained to the police that she had enquired with the machine operator, Ramesh Rai, about safety features, and he had assured them that everything was alright. However, he was lying and negligent, as the harness came off, she said in the complaint.

“Once the machine began moving in a circle, some people began screaming. I repeatedly requested the operator to stop the machine, but he did not. This led to the untimely death of my daughter,” the complainant alleged.

A case of negligence has been registered under BNS provisions, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yeligar said.