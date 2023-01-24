ADVERTISEMENT

Girl Child Day: Mysuru Railway Museum hosts girl children

January 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As India celebrates National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24, the Mysuru division of the South Western Railway hosted girl children at the Mysuru Rail Museum by announcing waiver of the entry fee for girls and a parent/guardian accompanying them. 

A large number of girl students, including over 150 students of Lalitha High School, managed by the South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), were received at the Museum by Pooja Agarwal, president of SWRWWO, Mysuru division and other executive members. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Agarwal reiterated the commitment and priority of the organisation to further strengthen the ongoing efforts to empower girl child. The focus will continue to be on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child in all spheres of society.

Ms. Agarwal said the organisation is doing its best to provide access to education, better healthcare and improve gender sensitivity through affirmative actions and urged all parents to encourage the girl child to pursue her dreams and aspirations.

