ADVERTISEMENT

Girish Mattennavar misses BJP ticket but says he will work to help party candidate win in Gurmitkal

April 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Girish Mattennavar has appealed to party workers to help Lalita Kumari Anapur win the elections in the constituency | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leader Girish Mattennavar who has been denied party ticket from Gurmitkal has decided not to contest as Independent, although he is not happy with the decision of the leadership to nominate Kumari Lalita Anapur in the constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, he said that though there is disappointment, he will not go against the party decision but will work for the party candidate [Kumari Lalita Anapur] to win the elections.

“I will not contest the election as a rebel candidate of the BJP. My followers and party workers should cooperate and work for the party candidate and help her win,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mattennavar said that Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur and Janata Dal(S) candidate Sharanagouda Kandkur are misleading the people only to get votes and appealed to the party workers to work for the party candidate and help her win.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US