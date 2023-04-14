HamberMenu
Girish Mattennavar misses BJP ticket but says he will work to help party candidate win in Gurmitkal

April 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Girish Mattennavar has appealed to party workers to help Lalita Kumari Anapur win the elections in the constituency

BJP leader Girish Mattennavar who has been denied party ticket from Gurmitkal has decided not to contest as Independent, although he is not happy with the decision of the leadership to nominate Kumari Lalita Anapur in the constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, he said that though there is disappointment, he will not go against the party decision but will work for the party candidate [Kumari Lalita Anapur] to win the elections.

“I will not contest the election as a rebel candidate of the BJP. My followers and party workers should cooperate and work for the party candidate and help her win,” he said.

Mr. Mattennavar said that Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur and Janata Dal(S) candidate Sharanagouda Kandkur are misleading the people only to get votes and appealed to the party workers to work for the party candidate and help her win.

