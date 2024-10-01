GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girish Kasaravalli returns to filmmaking, to helm a ‘Thirthahalli film’ based on U.R. Ananthamurthy’s short story 

This will be Mr. Kasaravalli’s sixteenth feature film

Updated - October 01, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

K V Aditya Bharadwaj
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
Filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli during Bengaluru International Film Festival in March 2022.

Filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli during Bengaluru International Film Festival in March 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Noted auteur Girish Kasaravalli, 73, is returning to filmmaking after a gap of four years. He will start shooting his next film Akasha Mattu Bekku, based on a short story of the same name by U.R. Ananthamurthy in Thirthahalli from October 3.

This will be Mr. Kasaravalli’s sixteenth feature film. His last film Illiralare Allige Hogalare (2020) was based on a short story by Jayanth Kaikini. 

“Thirthahalli film” all the way

The current project is being produced by a Thirthahalli-based film production company Aveshane through crowdfunding. “This will be a Thirthahalli film all the way. All the actors who have been cast are local talents from Thirthahalli,” Mr. Kasaravalli said, who also hails from the taluk in Shivamogga district. So does U.R. Ananthamurthy. 

Purpose of art is to enlighten, not just entertain, says Girish Kasaravalli

Back to URA

Interestingly, Mr. Kasaravalli’s debut film Ghatashraddha (1977) was also based on a URA story, a restored version of which was screened at the Venice International Film Festival on September 4. Fifteen films later, Mr. Kasaravalli, known to adapt works of literature to film, has returned to URA. 

“I have always felt URA’s Suryana Kudure and Akasha Mattu Bekku are some of his most dense stories. I had not attempted to adapt Akasha Mattu Bekku till now because it has a non-linear narrative, which I hadn’t tried till now. But I thought let me try that as well,” he said. 

Girish Kasaravalli: Restoration of classic films is the need of the hour

Ideological explorations

Akasha Mattu Bekku, the title of a short story collection published in 1981, is set around the death bed of Jayathirtha Acharya, even as he has called his long-lost friend, Comrade Govindan Nair, to meet him. 

“In this story, Ananthamurthy is looking at how socio-political and ideological issues affect us as people at a deeper, philosophical level. These days, this has been my concern too. So I am  attracted to this story now,” he said. 

Usually known to make significant changes to the story while adapting to screen, Mr. Kasaravalli said the script of Akasha Mattu Bekku is true to the short story by the writer. “I had not made any changes to Ghatashraddha, too. This script is also very true to the original story,” he said. 

Published - October 01, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Kannada / Kannada cinema / Kannada literature / entertainment (general) / Art cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.