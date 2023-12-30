Girijana Utsava held

December 30, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Kannada and Culture conducted Girijana Utsava in the city on Saturday entailing cultural programmes and display of traditional folk dance.

The Joint Director of the department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said that tribals have preserved their age-old traditions and customs which has helped pass it on to posterity. He said Karnataka was a treasure trove of tribal art and culture most of which have died out but a few like the Girijana culture has been conserved by the community members.

Mr. Malikarjunaswamy said the department has taken up various programmes to revive cultural practices that are tottering on the verge of extinction besides creating public awareness about them.

In a bid to provide platform for indigenous traditions and culture the department and the government was holding a slew of events since the last few decades and this includes the Hampi Utsava, Mysuru Dasara, Chalukya Utsava, Lakkundi Utsava, Anegundi Utsava etc.

Besides, efforts are being made to bring some of these cultural and traditional practices to the mainstream by popularising them, he added.

Earlier, MLA Harish Gowda flagged off a procession of folk artistes to mark the occasion.

The cultural programmes rendered by the Girijanas included sugama Sangeetha, folk songs, devotional songs, dollu kunita, chilipili gombe nrtutya, karadi kunita etc.

