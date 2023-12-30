GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girijana Utsava held

December 30, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Kannada and Culture conducted Girijana Utsava in the city on Saturday entailing cultural programmes and display of traditional folk dance.

The Joint Director of the department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said that tribals have preserved their age-old traditions and customs which has helped pass it on to posterity. He said Karnataka was a treasure trove of tribal art and culture most of which have died out but a few like the Girijana culture has been conserved by the community members.

Mr. Malikarjunaswamy said the department has taken up various programmes to revive cultural practices that are tottering on the verge of extinction besides creating public awareness about them.

In a bid to provide platform for indigenous traditions and culture the department and the government was holding a slew of events since the last few decades and this includes the Hampi Utsava, Mysuru Dasara, Chalukya Utsava, Lakkundi Utsava, Anegundi Utsava etc.

Besides, efforts are being made to bring some of these cultural and traditional practices to the mainstream by popularising them, he added.

Earlier, MLA Harish Gowda flagged off a procession of folk artistes to mark the occasion.

The cultural programmes rendered by the Girijanas included sugama Sangeetha, folk songs, devotional songs, dollu kunita, chilipili gombe nrtutya, karadi kunita etc.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.