Giraffe brings more joy to Mysuru zoo

14 March 2020 00:28 IST

A male giraffe calf was born to Kushi and Bharath at Mysuru zoo recently. Kushi delivered the calf on March 7, and the young one is dong well, the zoo said.

Kushi was born to Anubhav and Sujatha on February 28, 2005 at the Lucknow zoo. She was brought to the Mysuru zoo at the age of two on October 7, 2007, under the animal exchange programme. So far, Kushi has given birth to six calves at Mysuru zoo. One of them, a male calf named Bhim, was spared to Patna zoo in 2012 under the exchange programme.

Zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni said the newborn calf was under continuous observation and the mother was nursing it well. “Kushi has proven herself to be a good mother and all the calves delivered by her have been healthy,” he said.

Kushi gave birth to Lakshmi in 2009, Bhim in 2012, Babi in 2013, Bharath in 2015, and Trishika in 2018, according to the zoo.