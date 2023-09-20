Giraddi Govindaraj Foundation to present award to Meti Mallikarjun in Dharwad tomorrow

September 20, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Writer Meti Mallikarjun has been chosen for the award instituted by the Giraddi Govindraj Foundation of Dharwad for his work, Taravalla Tagi Ninna Tamburi Swara.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, president of Giraddi Govindraj Foundation Mallikarjun Hiremath said that the award will be presented at a function to be held at Suvarna Samskruthika Sammucchaya in Dharwad on Friday at 6 p.m. The award carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation.

Mr. Hiremath said that noted critic H.S. Raghavendrarao will deliver a special talk on the occasion, while T. Avinash and Saroja Giraddi will be guests of honour.

Want of funds

Replying to a query, chairman of Sahitya Sambrahma Trust Raghavendra Patil said that the mega literary event, Dharwad Sahitya Sambrahma, ended abruptly because of want of funds.

He said that as the government has drastically reduced funding for literary events, literary organisations and organisers of such events are finding it difficult to hold literary programmes.

He said that along with the trust, various writers have urged the Chief Minister to make budgetary allocation for Dharwad Sahitya Sambrahma so that it can be conducted on a regular basis without any glitch.