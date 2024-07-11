ADVERTISEMENT

GIMS Hospital told to set up multiple OPD registration counters

Published - July 11, 2024 07:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Patients and relatives wait for three hours in front of the single such facility in the Kalaburagi hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil interacting with patients and their relatives waiting in front of the OPD registration counter at GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil paid a visit to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Dr. Patil interacted with patients and their relatives waiting in the queue in front of the registration counter and was told that those in the queue have been waiting for three hours.

Seeing the overcrowded queue waiting in front of the single out-patient department (OPD) registration counter, the Minister went into the counter and sought to know the reason for the delay in the registration process. The staff in the counter then explained that the process is being delayed due to a server snag.

Dr. Patil then instructed GIMS Director S.R. Umesh to set up multiple counters for the convenience of patients.

Dr. Patil visited dengue patients admitted in two wards and interacted with them and their attenders even as he reviewed medical facilities being made available.

He enquired with the doctors about treatment process and the availability of platelets for dengue patients.

Then, he interacted with patients at the medical intensive care unit (MICU). Meanwhile, a woman fell at Dr. Patil’s feet seeking better treatment for her husband who after consuming pesticide was admitted to the hospital.

On noticing the heap of biomedical waste on the hospital premises, Dr. Patil immediately spoke on the phone to Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil and directed him to ensure that the biomedical waste be collected from the hospital regularly and transported in secure containers.

However, the Minister could not carry out a thorough inspection of patient facilities in each ward.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani and Member of Legislative Council Jagadev Guttedar were present.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

