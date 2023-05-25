HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GIMS clerk suspended for campaigning in favour of BJP

May 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar has suspended a storekeeper-cum-clerk of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on the charge of campaigning for a party on social media during the just-concluded Assembly elections.

The name of the suspended employee was given as Vivek Sagar Ragte.

Earlier, Grameena Abhivriddhi Horata Samti president Shravankumar D. Nayak filed a complaint with the District Election Officer saying that Mr. Ragte, working as storekeeper-cum-clerk at GIMS Hospital on contract basis, violated the code of conduct by campaigning in favour of the BJP on social media platform during the Assembly elections.

Based on the complaint, an inquiry report was submitted to the district authorities. Then, the Deputy Commissioner issued the suspension order against Mr Ragte on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.