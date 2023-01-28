Gifts worth ₹1 lakh stolen at IPS officer’s wedding

January 28, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Gifts worth ₹1 lakh were stolen at the wedding of an IPS officer at a star hotel in Vasanthnagar on January 14.

The incident came to light 10 days later, following which the officer, Melvyn Varghese, filed a complaint with the High Grounds police station on January 24.

Mr. Varghese, who is a 2022 batch officer and currently under training in Hyderabad, had a reception at the hotel where he received expensive gifts from guests, including a watch, handbags and vouchers worth around ₹1 lakh, which were later stolen.

Mr. Varghese suspected that a person identified as Sundar Murugeshan, who had come to decorate the stage, had stolen the valuables. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of theft and efforts are on to track down Sundar.