GI tag recommended for Ankola mango, two paddy varieties

Karnataka Biodiversity Board has recommended that the Union government grant Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Kari Ishad, a variety of mango grown in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada, the Gajani Kagga paddy cultivated in Kumta taluk in the same district, and the Rajamudi variety of paddy grown in Hassan district.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the board last month, according to its chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisara.

Ishad mango is unique to Ankola taluk. It has two variants — Kari Ishad, which has a thin skin, more pulp and is sweeter, and Bili Ishad, which has a thick skin and has less pulp and sweetness. According to Hichkad cooperative society, Ankola, the pulp of Ishad mango has been extracted for over a century for making value-added products.

Meanwhile, H. Kempe Gowda, a joint director in the Department of Agriculture, told The Hindu that the Gajani Kagga variety of paddy is salt-tolerant and survives in standing water. It is grown in Kumta taluk in patches of water in small quantities now.

Rajamudi is usually consumed as unpolished rice. Originally it was red in colour, but with evolution, it is now available in red mixed with light white colour.

Mr. Ashisara said the board had also recommended that the wildlife board declare Mundige Kere, a waterbody in Sonda village of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada, a bird sanctuary as it is home to “Bellakki”, a water bird.