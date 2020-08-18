GI tag handloom products soon under Priyadarshini brand

Siddu Savadi takes charge as Chairman of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation

Chairman of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC) Siddu Savadi has said that soon handloom products with GI tag would be launched under the Priyadarshini brand of the KHDC.

Speaking to presspersons after assuming charge in the presence of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and MLA Arvind Bellad at the KHDC office in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Savadi said that already ₹ 2 crore had been set aside in the 2020-21 budget for the expansion of the market for products with GI (Geographical Index) tag.

Mr. Savadi said that the Priyadarshini outlets in major cities and towns of the State would be upgraded. Silk handloom products being manufactured in Anekal, Tiptur, Kollegal, Molakalmur, Chintamani and other places are now being sold through the Priyadarshini outlets.

“Priyadarshini now does an annual turnover of ₹ 10 crore. We have already entered into agreements with Amazon and Flipkart for selling KHDC products on online platforms,” he said.

Mr. Savadi said that of the 9,000 weavers who had registered with the KHDC, 6,000 were active. There were 5,183 handlooms active in Banahatti, Rabakavi, Ramdurg, Ilkal, Ranebennur, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Betageri, Molakalmur and Mangaluru. During the pandemic handlooms under KHDC had produced eight lakh metres of cloth, he said.

He said that the Department of Public Instruction was yet to pay ₹ 21 crore to KHDC towards pending bills.

Mr. Savadi said that the corporation was under cumulative loss of ₹ 155 crore for several years and the government would be urged to extend the necessary financial assistance to overcome the situation.

Mr. Jagadish Shettar said that the government had given exemption to several departments to procure products directly from KHDC, which had helped it a great deal.