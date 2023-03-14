Ghodawat Consumer Limited setting up manufacturing units in North Karnataka

March 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Ghodawat Group based in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is diversifying and expanding into several areas such as airlines, consumer goods and beverages.

The group, which is celebrating its silver jubilee year, has expanded from its core business of ghutka into airlines, food and beverages and bottled water.

Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL), the fast moving consumer goods vertical of the group, has launched several products such as edible oil, atta, rice, pulses, salt, snacks, water, assorted namkeen, fruit drinks and non-alcoholic beer. They are marketed under the Star brand.

The group is setting up manufacturing units in North Karnataka districts. The units are expected to provide employment to over 2,000 individuals, Salloni Ghodawat, Chief Operating Officer, GCL, told journalists in Belagavi recently.

She said that direct and indirect skilled and unskilled jobs are being created in the units and allied industries.

Food and beverages are available both online and offline. “We are selling through Kirana stores, contemporary commerce and other outlets in rural Belagavi and Dharwad-Hubballi,” she said. They are also available in Star group’s Local Mart outlets.

“Our value based and efficient trade practices have enabled us to achieve ₹1,400 crore in revenue in the financial year 2022 and we are on track to achieve ₹1,800 crore in 2023,” she said.

The group’s focus remains on extensive rural and urban penetration, efficient trade marketing, distribution network and ethical business, according to her.

GCL managing director Shrenik Ghodawat said that the group has launched staple food like rice, flour and oil in Belagavi, Hubballi, Dharwad and surrounding areas. The company has pledged to be plastic neutral and carbon-neutral by 2030. “All our manufacturing facilities are solar-powered and generate their own electricity through co-generation,” he said.