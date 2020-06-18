Another Kannada version of Gheranda Samhita to be released on Sunday

One more Kannada version of the Gheranda Samhita, one of the prominent Hatha yoga texts of the late 17th or early 18th century identified by yoga researchers, will be released on the International Day of Yoga in Dakshina Kannada on June 21.

Translated by H. Ganapathi Jois, a former teacher at the Division of Yoga, Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, the book has been published by Brahmashri Mitturu Purohita Thimmayya Bhatta Sampratishthana, Idkidu. The book will be released in Dharmsathala.

Mr. Jois, who now teaches as a guest faculty in the Department of Yoga Studies, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, told The Hindu that the Gheranda Samhita is a systematically written text on Yoga. It is in the form of a dialogue between Gheranda, the teacher, and Candakapali, the disciple. Gheranda is said to be a “yogi” belonging to the Natha Pantha. According to the researchers, the period of Gheranda Samhita could be end of the 17th century or the beginning of the 18th century.

The Gheranda Samhita was originally in Sanskrit in the form of manuscripts. Later it was published in the book format in Sanskrit and it has been translated into English and some other languages over the years.

Mr. Jois said that when compared to another important Hathayoga text ‘Hathapradipika’ written by Svatmarama, the Gheranda Samhita has described satkarmas, asanas, pranayama, dhyana, samadhi, and mudras in detail. It has described 21 kriyas and described more than 100 yogic practices. It can be considered as the second important text in Hathayoga tradition after ‘Hathapradipika’, which belongs to the period between 14th century and 16th century.

The critically edited Gheranda Samhita text published by Kaivalyadhama S.M.Y.M. Samithi, Lonavla, Maharasthra (first published in 1978), is a practical manual and is relatively free from poetic fancies. “...The special feature of the contents of Gheranda Samhita is the narration of Saptanga Yoga…,” the book said adding “..In many practices the Gheranda Samhita emphasises the importance of mental aspect involved in the practice...”. The critically edited text has 317 verses.

“...Like most of the Indian traditional texts, the author of Gheranda Samhita is not known. Whether the name Gheranda and Canda between whom the dialogue is cast are real or fictitious is not definitely known...” it said adding that the influence of Natha sampradaya is not seen in the text of Gheranda Samhita. “...We do not see a trace of influence of this sect on this text…,” it said.

Earlier, Chandamouli S Naikar of Dharwad and P.M. Dinesh of Jagadguru Annadaneshwara Samsthana Mutt, Mundaragi, had translated the Gheranda Samhita into Kannada.