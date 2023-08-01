Ghee supply to TTD stopped during BJP rule, says Siddaramaiah

August 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Responding to an attack by the BJP over ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) no longer being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for making its laddoo, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the supply was stopped about one-and-a-half years back when the BJP was in power in the State.

The BJP had launched a tirade against the ruling Congress following reports about the KMF abstaining from participating in the tender process for the supply of ghee as it cannot compromise on the prices. TTD awards contracts to the lowest bidder. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that cancelling supply to the TTD displayed a “lack of devotion” and “ignorance of Hindu sentiments”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, quoting Mr. Kateel’s post, said, “Ghee supply to TTD was stopped one-and-a-half years ago and not yesterday or today. The supply was stopped when BJP was in power.” He asked Mr. Kateel to answer whether the BJP that was in power was “anti-Hindu”. He said if the TTD agrees to the price fixed by the KMF, then the State has no problem in resuming supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT