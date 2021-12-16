Ghee racket unearthed in Mysuru

A spurious ghee racket has been busted in Mysuru after activists stormed a godown at Hosahundi on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Large quantities of palm oil, vegetable cooking oil, colouring and flavouring agents, besides packaging material in the name of ‘Nandini’, which is the brand name of pure ghee produced by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), have been seized.

A team of food safety officers rushed to the godown after receiving a complaint from KMF and seized about 1,000 kg of ghee, 500 kg of palm oil and 500 kg of vegetable cooking oil. A large quantity of packaging material and two vehicles were also seized and the godown has been seized, said P.M. Prasad, Mysuru’s designated officer for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Samples of the seized material will be sent to the laboratories for testing to check for adulteration. Senior police officials including Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chetan too visited the spot.

The racket came to light after members of the public received a tip-off and stormed the godown with an organisation. Later, it was brought to the notice of KMF, which in turn alerted the authorities.