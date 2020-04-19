GetCETGo for an online crash course for students in Karnataka

Coaching for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will soon be accessible on the click of a button, for free.

The State government is all set to launch GetCETGo, an online crash course to help students prepare for KCET 2020 and NEET 2020.

A press release issued on Sunday said the lockdown has had an impact on regular modes of coaching, as many centres have been closed. The Department of Higher Education, taking cognisance of the situation, decided to introduce GetCETGo to help students crack the competitive examinations.

GetCETGo is a free programme that will be available to all students registered for KCET 2020. The release stated that the content is available to students in two formats — access through the web portal (www.getcetgo.in) or through an Android app called GetCETGo, available on Google Play. The app is expected to go live in three or four days.

It is a comprehensive platform for the crash course, with videos, synopsis and interactive tests, and is touted as the a first such initiative in any State. Comprehensive study material in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests, and revision videos are available. The revision videos are hosted on the GetCETGo channel on YouTube.

The web portal and the app, along with the content for the crash course, have been developed by Sinchu Infotech and Deeksha Online. The release stated that GetCETGo was initiated by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister for Higher Education.

Stop using Zoom: DTE

Meanwhile, the Department of Technical Education (DTE) has directed all government, aided and private engineering and polytechnic institutions in the State to stop using the Zoom app for online classes. The app was recently deemed unsafe by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a circular, the department directed principals to submit a compliance report periodically. That apart, institutions have been asked to use the app ‘TCS iON Digital Class Room — a virtual learning platform at free of cost’. Assessment of students, the circular added, should be based on content creation and sharing, online formative tests, and assignments.