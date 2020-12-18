Get voters’ list printed only at govt. press: Shivakumar

Stating that there were widespread complaints about names of certain categories of voters getting deleted from the final list of the voters, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday requested the Chief Electoral Officer to get the voters’ list printed at the Government Printing Press only.
In a letter to the CEO, he said it was alleged that certain outfits affiliated to a political party, through various means, manipulate the lists at the time of printing and see that the names of certain categories of voters were omitted in the list. “As political parties do not get an opportunity to set right the anomaly, the entitled voters are deprived of the right to vote. This manipulation occurs when the Election Commission engages private agencies to print the voters’ list,” he said.
To ensure no manipulation takes place in the printing of voters’ list, the commission had to take the precaution that private operators do not sneak into the system, he said. “We therefore appeal to you to kindly do not engage any private operators in getting the voters’ list printed and ensure that the lists are printed only at the government press,” he said.
