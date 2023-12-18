Get vacant plots in the twin cities cleaned, HDMC officials told

December 18, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Expressing displeasure over official apathy towards maintaining cleanliness, Chairman of NGT Monitoring Committee For Solid Waste Management, Karnataka, Subhash Adi has directed officials of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to take steps to get the over one lakh plots in the twin cities cleaned.

Speaking at a review meeting of officials of the district administration and local bodies in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Adi said that there are around 1.10 lakh vacant plots in the twin cities and asked the municipal officials to take immediate action and issue notice making the owners accountable in case of failure to maintain cleanliness.

He said that although instructions have been given to officials to take the requisite steps in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, no significant change has been noticed till date. The officials should discharge their duties diligently as per law, he said.

Mr. Adi directed the officials to take extensive awareness programmes to sensitise the public to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal on solid waste management as the general public have a significant role in it.

Emphasising the need to maintain cleanliness in 46 residential quarters for government officials and employees in the twin cities, he asked the officials to make owners of community halls, marriage halls, hostels and residential apartments accountable for solid waste collection and segregation.

Mr. Adi also directed the officials to take quick steps to prevent letting sewage into Kelageri Lake and Unkal Lake in the twin cities.

Apart from identifying the black spots where littering happens, awareness should be created on green marriage, waste-free marriage and waste-free programmes, he said and added that schools and colleges should be made plastic-free.

Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge Parashuram Doddamani, Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi, Assistant Commissioner Shalam Hussain, Smart City Scheme Managing Director Rudresh Gali and others were present.

