‘Get study done on turtle nesting ground’

Bengaluru

13 July 2021 20:27 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to appoint the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai, to conduct a study on whether any part of the Honnavar port development project area falls under turtle nesting ground.

Also, the court directed the government to ask the Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner to inspect, along with the officers of the Survey Department, to find out whether the port project location has been changed contrary to the original location for which environmental and other clearances were granted in 2012.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Honnavar Taluk Hasimeenu Vyaparastara Sangha.

