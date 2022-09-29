Get set for the adrenalin rush this Dasara in Mysuru

Dasara adventure sports from today; water sports at KRS backwaters  

The Hindu Bureau
September 29, 2022 18:25 IST

A lot is in store for the adventure enthusiasts as Dasara adventure sports is kicking off here on Friday. The water sports are being conducted at the KRS backwaters while adventure sports will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium here.

An initiative of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and General Thimmaiah Adventure Academy, the water sports will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. to 5 pm till October 6.

Superintendent of Police R. Chethan on Thursday released posters of adventure sports. All kinds of water sports will be held at the backwaters near Undavadi village.

The Dasara adventure sports sub-committee has announced the fee for each water sport. Jet skiing costs ₹250 while speed boat ride would cost ₹150 and banana boat ride ₹200. Bumper Ride will be costing ₹250 while kayaking will have a ticket price of ₹100. The challenge rope activities will cost ₹50 per person. For more details on the water sports, call 8971553337.

The adventure sports including zipline, jumaring, and rappelling.

The Chamundi hills’ step climbing competition will be on October 2. It will be conducted in four categories and interested persons can register their names between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on the day of competition. The first three prize winners will get cash awards. For details call 7899941661.

