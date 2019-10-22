Get report prepared on reviving Karez system, officials told

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture and Sugar C.T. Ravi has directed the officials of the Tourism Department to get a detailed report prepared on reviving the ancient Karez system with the help of Archaeological Survey of India.

Chairing a review meeting of his Ministry here on Monday, he said that his Ministry would grant funds for the revival of Karez system for promoting tourism.

Mr. Ravi said that if the report is prepared, it would help the government plan the revival of the ancient structure.

On the demand for holding the Navaraspur Utsav which has not been held for the last four years, the Minister directed the officials of the Kannada and Culture Department to submit a report.

He said that he would try to fix a particular date to ensure that the festival is held every year on that date.

The Minister asked Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil to get a comprehensive tourism plan prepared which could be implemented in a phased manner in the district.

Referring to the subsidy scheme of the Tourism Department where funds are given to purchase taxis, Mr. Ravi said that he plans to expand the base of the scheme where many other facilities could be given for self-employment and also promoting tourism.

“Besides giving subsidy to taxis, I want to offer financial aid for mobile canteen, purchase of motor boats, etc., which people could buy. Officials could also offer their suggestion in adding similar material,” he said.

Member of the Legislative Assembly Shivanand Patil, who was present, urged the Minister to get the ASI divisional office shifted to Vijayapura from Dharwad. He also urged him to include the Tonga (horse-driven cart) in the tourism sector which will help in preserving the heritage of the city. Member of the Legislative Council Arun Shahapur, Mr. Y.S. Patil [Deputy Commissioner] and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam were present.