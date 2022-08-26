Get Kalaburagi among top 10 districts in SSLC results: Nirani

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has directed the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to chalk out a programme to improve SSLC results of Kalaburagi district, so that it figures in the top 10 districts in the State.

Chairing the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting on Gulbarga University campus in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Nirani suggested the public representatives and district administration to form a subcommittee to take measures for improving the passing percentage of the district.

“Conduct programmes to help below average students to excel in the examinations. The department must appoint experts in the field to train teachers for improving better learning experiences for students. The department can coordinate with other districts that topped in SSLC results to seek their guidance through virtual meetings,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to the inability of officials of Agriculture Department in providing proper information on cold storages and related information, Mr. Nirani sought to know how would be their behaviour with farmers, if this was their approach before elected representatives. MLC Sunil Vallyapur slammed officials of Horticulture Department for not visiting fields and guiding farmers.

Mr. Nirani also expressed displeasure over Rural Water Supply Department for not furnishing the works completed under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Israel model of farming

Mr. Nirani directed the officials of Horticulture Department to adopt a village and identify 500 acres of suitable land for implementing Israel model of farming in Kalaburagi district. “There is a huge scope for horticulture in this region, a team of experts would visit for educating Israel model of farming”, he said.

The Health Department officials were asked to fill up the vacancies in the upgraded Primary Health Centres and Taluk Hospitals in the district.

KKRDB Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, KKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur, legislators Avinash Jadhav, Basavaraj Mattimod, Subhash Guttedar, Shashil G. Namoshi, Sunil Vallyapur, B.G. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar were present.